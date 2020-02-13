Cuomo, Trump attempt to hammer out deal regarding travelers program

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) ─ Governor Andrew Cuomo met with President Donald Trump Thursday afternoon to negotiate a truce over a controversial New York state law.

The “Green Light Law” allows all New York residents, including undocumented immigrants, to apply for and receive a state driver’s license. The law also prevents the New York DMV from sharing information with the Department of Homeland Security.

The Trump administration retaliated against the law by announcing New York residents will no longer be eligible to apply for or renew their enrollment in certain Trusted Traveler Programs, like Global Entry ─ which speeds travelers through immigration and customs at airports and ports of entry.

“I’m cooperating, will you now stop doing what you’re doing?” Cuomo asked Trump during an interview with CNN prior to the meeting.

“We will give you whatever information you want from the DMV database ─ for the Trusted Traveler program,” Cuomo said.

Cuomo said the retaliation all stems from politics and pushing Trump’s immigration agenda.

But Acting Deputy Secretary with the Department of Homeland Security Ken Cuccinelli said it’s about public safety and national security.

“The response we made is not related to them giving illegal immigrants licenses that is a common misperception,” he said. “The reason DHS took the steps it did…because of the blocking of information flowing whether people are illegal or legal – it’s simply to know who’s in front of you.”

In a tweet prior to the meeting, Trump said Cuomo “must understand that National Security far exceeds politics.”

“New York must stop all of its unnecessary lawsuits and harassment, start cleaning itself up and lowering taxes. Build relationships, but don’t bring Fredo!” Trump said, referring to Cuomo’s brother, CNN host Chris Cuomo, as a character from the Godfather.

Neither Cuomo nor Trump elaborated on the meeting, but a Department of Homeland Security spokesperson said it was “productive.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Cases of coronavirus top 200 as Florida couple awaits end of quarantine on cruise ship

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cases of coronavirus top 200 as Florida couple awaits end of quarantine on cruise ship"

MacDill plane carrying middle school students forced to make emergency landing during refueling trip

Thumbnail for the video titled "MacDill plane carrying middle school students forced to make emergency landing during refueling trip"

Couples who met at Town 'N' Country Senior Center celebrate Valentine's Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Couples who met at Town 'N' Country Senior Center celebrate Valentine's Day"

Trooper Remembered

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trooper Remembered"

Full memorial service for fallen FHP Trooper Joseph Bullock

Thumbnail for the video titled "Full memorial service for fallen FHP Trooper Joseph Bullock"

HCSO 911 Call - Barrington Middle School Incident

Thumbnail for the video titled "HCSO 911 Call - Barrington Middle School Incident"

the Tampa Bay Rays stress the importance of staying healthy this season

Thumbnail for the video titled "the Tampa Bay Rays stress the importance of staying healthy this season"

Customers say they paid thousands for remodeling and got nothing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Customers say they paid thousands for remodeling and got nothing"

Road Rants: FDOT to evaluate Hillsborough Ave

Thumbnail for the video titled "Road Rants: FDOT to evaluate Hillsborough Ave"

Feel the heat learning to blow glass in St. Pete

Thumbnail for the video titled "Feel the heat learning to blow glass in St. Pete"

Tampa Bay Lyft driver looks to inspire with book of quotes from passengers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Bay Lyft driver looks to inspire with book of quotes from passengers"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss