Crystal River residents filling sandbags as hundreds prepare for possible Eta flooding

CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. (WFLA) – Residents of Crystal River are not taking any chances with Tropical Storm Eta approaching. After all, it is 2020.

Just ask Jerry Husfelt.

“I just want to keep the water out,” he said Wednesday afternoon. “I’m right out on the outside of the mandatory evacuation zone.”

The lifelong Floridian is worried about localized flooding with Eta.

“It really snuck up on us,” Husfelt said. “Oh, it’s going to be here tomorrow morning. We have our generator, our fuel ready.”

He added, “I’m ready for 2020 to be over.”

That feeling is shared by so many, a familiar theme with Tampa Bay-area families.

Crystal River residents spent much of Wednesday filling sandbags, concerned about flooding around Citrus County.

A Crystal River grandfather is among many watching the radar closely. He told us, “I’ve never seen a storm do loop-de-loops like this.”

County officials told 8 on your Side more than two thousand sandbags have filled. People are nervous and not taking any chances.

One mom from Homosassa Springs said, “This area floods, it always does. We’re kind of worried about the tide.”

Two sandbag locations are open right now for the public. They will remain open after dark in a self-serve capacity.

One is at Bicentennial Park located at 501 N. Baseball Point in Crystal River.

Another can be found at the Homosassa Area Recreational Park Tennis Courts located at 4414 South Grandmarch Avenue in Homosassa.