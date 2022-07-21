TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Crystal River was named to Tripadvisor’s “Top 10 Bucket List Experiences for 2022 Travel” and the only place in the United States to be named to the top 10.

Tripadvisor recently released the full list of 25 locations as part of its recent “Travelers’ Choice Things To Do” announcement.

The travel company took the experiences of people who had actually traveled to the destinations and left feedback on the website from May 1, 2021 to April 30, 2022.

Those who visited Crystal River and left feedback wrote about swimming with the manatees, an experience that includes an in-water guide and photographer.

“What better way to explore nature than from the water!? Hop aboard a US Coast Guard certified vessel where you will join your Master Captain to embark on your journey into the Kings Bay refuge waters. You will be paired with an expert in-water guide who will be with you every step of the way to assist in making your manatee tour safe and memorable,” Tripadvisor wrote.

The experience outlined on the website can be booked through Tripadvisor for the cost of $72 per adult through the Explorida Adventure Center.

The duration of the experience is 3 hours. Crystal River is the only location in the world where people can legally swim with manatees, through certified locations with certified captains.

The other locations and experiences that made the top 10 list include:

The full list of 25 experiences and locations can be found on Tripadvisor’s website.