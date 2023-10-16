TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. (WFLA) — Sunset Beach is known for its breathtaking sunsets, but the public has been missing out for nearly a month. The beach has been closed while city and county officials work on a beach restoration project.

This Monday, workers will take a significant step towards reopening the beach.

Dune planting begins. This is crucial in restoring the sand dunes.

Category 4 hurricane Idalia washed away Sunset Beach’s 40-year-old dune system in late August.

Since then, city and county officials have been working to restore the beach.

“Over on the beach here, you couldn’t see all of these rocks,” Treasure Island City Commissioner Beth Wetzel said. “If you can see the walkover — there was sand underneath it.”

Contractors will plant sea oats, railroad vine, dune panicgrass, and beach elder.

The plants will catch sand as the wind blows along the beach and keep the sand in place, compacting the dunes.

The dunes help protect the homes and businesses along the beach by breaking up strong waves.

The beach will remain closed during this process.

“We’re all here for the beach and we want the public to come and enjoy our beach but we’ve got to get it back together,” Wetzel said.

Workers will monitor the plants and water them for 90 days.

City and county officials ask the public not to water the plants and to leave stakes in the ground.

This will all help to keep the restoration project on pace.