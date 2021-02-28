Crowds rush Clearwater Beach for the first unofficial day of Spring Break

CLEARWATER, Fla. – Saturday marked the unofficial start of Spring Break for beach cities all across Florida, and it’s evident in the crowds seen.

Cars were bumper to bumper as beachgoers made their way toward the coastline.

“This is not normal,” said Shaquania Martin, a Clearwater resident. She and her friends were headed out to a bar but decided to go home instead.

“If it’s going to be like this during spring break too, how is anyone supposed to do anything? With all the social distancing and stuff,” she said.

Most of the visitors are shocked by the rush of people.

Clearwater officials are reminding everyone the rules when hitting the beach in large crowds like these. People still need to social distance and mask up. There are also extra police officers out to re-enforce the COVID-19 restrictions.