Crockpot Tailgating with Chef Big Shake

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WVLA) – A woman captured a once-in-a-lifetime image over the weekend while travelling on 1-93 in New Hampshire.

Anna Moskov was a passenger in a vehicle riding behind a garbage truck at around 1 p.m. on Friday, January 21. It was around that time that Moskov noticed something on the side of the garbage truck: A raccoon appeared to be hanging from the back.