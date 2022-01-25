Crockpot Tailgating with Chef Big Shake

Crock Pot Philly Cheese steak
Ingredients
- 2 lbs round steak (the more thinly they are sliced, the less cooking time is required)
- 1/2 tsp pepper
- 1/2 tsp garlic powder
- 1 onion sliced
- 1 bell pepper sliced
- 32 oz low-sodium beef broth
- 6 French rolls
- 12 slices Provolone American, or other cheese
Instructions
- Rub the steak with salt, pepper, garlic powder and onion powder. Place in the slow cooker.
- Add onion, tri color bell pepper and beef broth.
- Stir to mix.
- Cook on low for 3-4 hours or until meat is tender.
- Pull out your rolls
- Place a piece of cheese on both sides of the roll.
- Use tongs to remove meat, onions and bell pepper from crock pot (letting juices drip off) and pile on top of rolls.
- Let the hot meat mixture melt the cheese on the roll.
- Then serve to your guest
Crock Pot Game time Sloppy Joes
Ingredients
- 1lb Ground beef
- 1/4 cup Chili Powder
- 1 Tb kosher salt
- 2 Tb black pepper
- 1 Tb garlic powder
- 1/4 cup brown sugar
- 4 cups of your favorite tomato sauce
- 1/2 cup diced onions
- 1/2 cup chopped bell peppers
- 1 cup of water
Instructions
Brown 1 pound ground meatloaf mix in olive oil in a large skillet. Add 1/2 cup each chopped onion and green bell pepper, add chili powder, kosher salt; black pepper, garlic powder and brown sugar. Sau until peppers and onions are softened, 3 minutes. Stir in the tomato sauce and water; set the crock pot to medium for 4 hours until thickened. Season with hot sauce to taste. Serve on slider buns with pickles.
Crock Pot Chicken Nachos
Ingredients
- 1 Block Velveeta Cheese
- 1/2 cup of milk
- 1 baked chicken
- 1/4 sliced jalapenos
- Bag of your favorite nacho chips
- 1/2 cup Diced tomatoes
- 1/2 cup Diced onions
- 1/2 cup Chopped green onions
- Sour cream
Instructions
- Turn your crock pot up to high
- Place you velveeta cheese into the warmer and set for 3 hours
- Shred your chicken down using a fork, then place into the warmer
- Add your milk halfway through the cooking process
- Add your onions.
- After the cook process is over using a spoon pour the cheese and chicken mixture over the chips until they are well covered
- For garnish add your jalapenos, tomatoes and green onions to taste
- Lastly add your desired amount of sour cream to the top of you nachos
