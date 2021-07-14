Young brothers killed by father in murder-suicide, officials say

Crime

by: Kelly Maricle

Posted: / Updated:

ALGONA, Iowa (WHO-TV) — The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation says a father took his own life after killing his two young sons inside their Algona home earlier this week.

The killings happened inside a home in the 400 block of South Harlan Street Monday night. That’s where police found the bodies of six-year-old Logan Phelon, three-year-old Seth Phelon, and 32-year-old Christopher Phelon.

Autopsies performed by the State Medical Examiner’s Office found the young boys died from gunshot wounds. Their deaths were ruled homicides.

Christopher Phelon also died of a gunshot wound and his death is being considered a suicide.

