Yearbook tampering: Student put Hitler quote under classmate’s photo, attributed it to George Floyd, police say

Crime

by: Olivia Lank

Posted: / Updated:

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – A Glastonbury High School student has been arrested after allegedly attributing a Hitler quote to George Floyd in the school’s yearbook.

In May, high school administrators reported the discovery of an Adolf Hitler quote, which was incorrectly attributed to George Floyd. The quote was printed under a picture of a Glastonbury High School student in the yearbook.

In an email to the school community, Glastonbury High School’s principal and the district’s superintendent said the quote — which appeared under a student’s photo — was submitted by a different student using a false name. They said they also uncovered an offensive quote glorifying war and an entry, which referenced the “Boston Bomber.” 

The case was referred to the police department.

As a result of both investigations, 18-year-old Hollister Tryon, was arrested and charged with two counts of third-degree computer crimes.

Tryon is accused of unlawfully accessing a computer database students used to submit their yearbook quotes and changing the two students’ quotes prior to the publication of the yearbook.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss