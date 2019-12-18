‘Worst nightmare come true:’ Dad reacts to 1-year-old being left in scalding hot water

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WTMJ/CNN/WFLA)– A 1-year-old girl in Wisconsin will spend Christmas in pain.

The child, Kelsey Wilson was placed in scalding bath water earlier this month and suffered severe burns over much of her body.

The incident happened on Dec. 9 at a home in Milwaukee.

Prosecutors charged the boyfriend of the child’s mother, Akeem Saygo, 27, with neglecting a child, resulting in great bodily harm. The charge is a class A felony, which carries up to 12 years and six months in prison.

According to prosecutors, Saygo sent texts to the child’s mother and said he had left the room to finish laundry, but did not purposely burn the girl.

“I need to take the baby to the hospital. Call me ASAP. I made the water too hot for the girls. I put her in the tub and left the hot water on. I swear to God I did not do that on purpose,” Saygo wrote, according to court records.

Kelsey’s father Anthony Wilson said his daughter was left with burns over 15 percent of her body. They were second-degree burns and she has risk of permanent scarring.

“Honestly, this is my worst nightmare come true,” said Kelsey’s father Anthony Wilson. “Just how much my baby suffered. He really closed the door and left her in the bathroom.”

“Going forward, I don’t trust anybody with my daughters,” Wilson said.

A GoFundMe was created to help the family with medical expenses.

