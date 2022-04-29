TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A father in Washington, D.C. was charged with murder after he allegedly killed his girlfriend, who was accused of disposing their 2-month-old son’s remains in the trash, The Washington Post reported.

Metropolitan Police arrested Carl Bernard Jones, 44, on Wednesday after the body of 39-year-old LaDonia Boggs was found inside of an apartment on the 1500 block of Benning Road, according to a news release.

Police said Boggs suffered apparent stab wounds.

She had puncture wounds on her abdomen and right calf, and there was a trail of blood leading from her body in the bedroom to the living room. There was also blood on the couch, court records said, according to the Post.

Surveillance video from outside Boggs’ building shows Jones holding a knife, court records said. Prosecutors also claim he was seen on video throwing a “bloody carpet” into a dumpster.

Jones was arrested and charged with second-degree murder while armed.

When interviewed by detectives, he said he and Boggs had occasionally smoked PCP, the court documents said.

When asked if he killed her, Jones said: “If I did, would I be wrong for doing that?” according to the documents.

No motive was given.

Police said Boggs and Jones were the parents of 2-month-old Kyon Jones. The infant went missing last May and was presumed dead after Boggs allegedly confessed to putting his remains in a trash receptacle.

According to WRC-TV, Boggs said she was under the influence of angel dust, and rolled on top of the infant.

“The last thing that I remember was that I had rolled over, and he was on my chest. After that, when I was ‘sleep, rolled over, noticed he was unresponsive — breathing — and I panicked,” Boggs said in a video obtained by the news station.

Boggs was initially charged with felony murder, but prosecutors decided not to pursue a murder charge since her son’s remains were never located, and instead charged her with tampering with physical evidence.

She was released on a no-cost bail, and was due back in court for a hearing on June 10, the Post reported.