Woman wanted for dine-and-dash incident left ID on table

Crime

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

Sadeja Manigault , dine-and-dash suspect.(Charleston Police Department)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are searching for a 23-year-old woman suspected of leaving a South Carolina restaurant without paying her bill, and they know who she is because she left behind her identification.

Officers responded to a call in reference to several people who had left the restaurant without paying a substantial portion of their bill, according to an incident report from the Charleston Police Department.

Three women and a man ordered food and alcohol totaling $77 but left the business after leaving only $25 in cash on the table, the report says.

Police say an ID belonging to one of the women, Sadeja Manigault, was inadvertently left on the table. The other individuals were not identified.

Manigault is wanted for defrauding public accommodations in relation to the May 2019 incident.

