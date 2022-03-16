TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities are searching for a woman after an expensive bottle of Cognac was stolen from a California bar earlier this month.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office released video showing the woman go around the bar at the Mount Hamilton GrandView and select the bottle of brandy. She left the bar with a man and didn’t pay.

This wasn’t just any bottle of cognac. It’s 100 years old and worth more than $4,000, according KTVU.

The restaurant manager told the news station the maneuver was “very well-choreographed.”

“This was like a hit,” he said.

The restaurant manager said that before the theft, the couple was having dinner with eight other people. Their bill was $1,600 and they paid in cash, he said.

Authorities said the woman is wanted for suspected felony grand theft. Those with information about the woman and others in the group are asked to call deputies at 408-808-4500 or their anonymous tip line at 408-808-4431.