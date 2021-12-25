Woman smiles in mugshot after boyfriend killed with sword on Christmas Eve

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Missouri woman was seen smiling in her mugshot that was taken after she allegedly killed her boyfriend with a sword.

Police said Brittany Wilson, 32, of Cape Girardeau, was arrested for stabbing her boyfriend to death on Christmas Eve.

Police responded to a report about “suspicious activity” at Wilson’s boyfriend’s home and found her outside with blood on her clothes. KFVS reports Wilson had called police and said she killed him with a sword.

Her boyfriend, 34-year-old Harrison Stephen Foster was found in the basement and pronounced dead. He had been stabbed three times, according to police.

Wilson allegedly told police she and Foster took meth earlier that day. She claimed Foster had been harvesting body parts and had “several other entities living inside his body for the past several months.” By stabbing him, she was “setting him free,” Wilson claimed, according to police.

Wilson was arrested on a charge of first-degree murder and is being held at the Cape Girardeau municipal jail. Her bond was set to $2,000,000, cash only.