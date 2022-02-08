Woman tricked into believing she was DEA agent trainee for a year, officials say

She told authorities that a man now charged with impersonating a federal agent had given her credentials, taken her on ride-alongs and helped her practice her shooting.

(NBC News) — An Oregon woman told authorities a man tricked her into believing she was undergoing federal agent training for about a year, according to court documents.

The man, identified as Robert Edward Golden in a criminal complaint filed last week in U.S. District Court, was charged with impersonating a federal agent after police in Portland contacted the Drug Enforcement Agency.

A Portland police sergeant spotted Golden and a woman, identified only as a witness, by a car where he saw a body armor plate with the words “DEA Police” emblazoned on them in the open trunk. The woman showed the sergeant a badge and credentials claiming to be a DEA agent, the filing said.

The sergeant then saw holders, another body armor plate, handcuffs and a tactical vest, according to the complaint. There was also “an AR-15 style rifle” that was later found to a be a BB gun, which is an airgun that shoots nonlethal pellets.

