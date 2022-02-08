Woman tricked into believing she was DEA agent trainee for a year, officials say

Crime

She told authorities that a man now charged with impersonating a federal agent had given her credentials, taken her on ride-alongs and helped her practice her shooting.

by: Doha Madani

Posted: / Updated:

Premium Getty Image for WFLA USE ONLY

(NBC News) — An Oregon woman told authorities a man tricked her into believing she was undergoing federal agent training for about a year, according to court documents.

The man, identified as Robert Edward Golden in a criminal complaint filed last week in U.S. District Court, was charged with impersonating a federal agent after police in Portland contacted the Drug Enforcement Agency.

A Portland police sergeant spotted Golden and a woman, identified only as a witness, by a car where he saw a body armor plate with the words “DEA Police” emblazoned on them in the open trunk. The woman showed the sergeant a badge and credentials claiming to be a DEA agent, the filing said.

The sergeant then saw holders, another body armor plate, handcuffs and a tactical vest, according to the complaint. There was also “an AR-15 style rifle” that was later found to a be a BB gun, which is an airgun that shoots nonlethal pellets.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss