Woman rejects 20-year sentencing deal for drug charges, gets 99 years instead

News

by: Matt Knight

Posted: / Updated:

Felisha Diane Williams

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Texas woman was sentenced to 99 years in prison after pleading guilty to drug charges in Upshur County.

Felisha Diane Williams, 39, pleaded guilty on January 13th to possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver. In her plea, she declined the state’s offer of 20 years and opted for a jury to decide her punishment.

Due to previous felonies, Williams faced an enhanced punishment range of 15 years to life rather than the normal punishment range of 5-99 years or life in prison.

Williams was arrested on May 26, 2018. According to court records, she was a passenger in a car stopped in Gilmer for displaying multiple registration and mismatched license plates. Police said one of the car’s passengers originally gave police a false name. Once police found out the real name, they also found warrants against that name and requested permission to search the car, which the driver granted.

In the search, officers found several baggies and methamphetamine. During her transport to the county jail, Williams indicated she had more meth concealed on her person.

At the jail, staff found about 7 grams of meth and 16 more small baggies, which authorities say are commonly used in drug trafficking.

Williams had four previous felony convictions on her record and was on parole at the time of her arrest.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Friday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Morning Forecast"

Deputy shoots, kills man in St. Pete

Thumbnail for the video titled "Deputy shoots, kills man in St. Pete"

Once broken, now beautiful: furniture building class helps human trafficking victims heal

Thumbnail for the video titled "Once broken, now beautiful: furniture building class helps human trafficking victims heal"

Fire breaks out at Dunedin bike shop

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fire breaks out at Dunedin bike shop"

Missing St. Petersburg Rottweiler reunited with owner after wild odyssey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Missing St. Petersburg Rottweiler reunited with owner after wild odyssey"

Lyft driver who picked up St. Pete man's dog located, puppy still missing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lyft driver who picked up St. Pete man's dog located, puppy still missing"

Storm Team 8 Forecast: Warm Friday ahead of a cold front set to cool weekend temps

Thumbnail for the video titled "Storm Team 8 Forecast: Warm Friday ahead of a cold front set to cool weekend temps"

After tragedy, mother spreads message to "move over" for emergency vehicles

Thumbnail for the video titled "After tragedy, mother spreads message to "move over" for emergency vehicles"

Mayors focusing on local issues, not impeachment during DC conference

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mayors focusing on local issues, not impeachment during DC conference"

Full interview: Tampa Mayor Jane Castor in Washington for conference

Thumbnail for the video titled "Full interview: Tampa Mayor Jane Castor in Washington for conference"
More Local News

Latest Videos

More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss