Woman posed as photographer, drugged new mom, planned to steal baby, deputies say

OLYMPIA, Wash. (KCPQ/WFLA) – Deputies have arrested a 38-year-old woman and her 16-year-old daughter over allegations of drugging a woman and plotting to steal her baby.

Now another woman says the suspects took pictures of her children as well.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said the adult suspect, who was identified as Juliette Parker of Spanaway, Washington, offered free photography services to members of a Facebook group for new moms and pregnant women as a ruse to find a baby, investigators say.

In one instance, the suspects drugged a mom with a laced cupcake.

The woman told authorities she was given a cupcake during her third meeting with Parker and immediately felt numb and drowsy after eating it.

She asked Parker and her daughter to leave and called 911.

The woman reported seeing Parker take selfies with her baby and “wiping her fingerprints off items she touched inside the victim’s home,” the sheriff’s office said.

“What she was doing was trying to groom somebody to find an infant she wanted and we believe what she was going to do was take the infant and leave the state and go raise her as her own,” says Detective Ed Troyer with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office.

Another mother in Olympia said the suspects took pictures of her infant twins.

“I was shocked, honestly. Because she didn’t come across to me like someone who could do something like that,” said Jessica Hay.

Hay said she interacted with Parker over Facebook. She said the suspect came to her home with her daughter. Hay says other than asking if the father was still in the picture, the photography session seemed normal.

Hay even got the pictures sent to her that the suspect took. She says that is why hearing about the arrest is so surprising.

“I got lucky because it could have happened to me and my twins. I could have lost both of them,” said Hay.

The suspects, who have not been charged, are in jail. Investigators with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office are asking anyone who was contacted by a woman who claimed to be a photographer and went by the names Juliette Parker, Juliette Noel or Juliette Gains to contact them at 253-798-7724.

