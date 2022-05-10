AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police in Austin, Texas are looking for a driver who was responsible for causing severe injuries to another driver March 23 on MoPac in north Austin.

The Austin Police Department released a video taken from a patrol car’s dashcam that shows a white Lexus IS 300 swerving off MoPac onto the exit ramp for U.S. Highway 183 and slamming into the side of a Dodge pickup.

APD said the driver of the Lexus “drove recklessly to cause a confrontation with other drivers,” and “placed his hand through the sunroof to flip off the driver he targeted randomly.” After the driver of the Lexus hit the pickup on a crowded roadway, the pickup nearly went over the right barrier, then moved across exit ramp lanes out of control, slamming into the left side barrier before coming to a stop.

Video of the incident provided by APD

Somehow, no other cars were involved in the crash, the video showed. Two had to slam on their brakes, but it appears they were able to avoid major damage as the pickup was forced into the barrier in front of them.

APD said the driver of the pickup suffered severe injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

If anyone knows anything about the driver of the Lexus, which APD said was manufactured between 2016-2020, contact the department’s aggravated assault unit immediately at 512-974-6664.

Tips can also be called to Crime Stoppers at 512-472-8477, and any information leading to an arrest could be eligible for a $1,000 reward.