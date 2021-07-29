This photo shows a memorial at the Piedmont Park, Wednesday, July 28, 2021 in Atlanta. Authorities are searching for the person who fatally stabbed a woman who was walking her dog in Piedmont Park, one of Atlanta’s most popular parks. Katherine Janness, 40, was found dead in Piedmont Park around 1 a.m. Wednesday, police said. Her dog had also been killed. (AP Photo/R.J. Rico)

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta police say a woman who was walking her dog in one of the city’s most popular parks has been stabbed to death.

Forty-year-old Katherine Janness was found dead in Piedmont Park around 1 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say her dog was also killed. Authorities are searching for a suspect.

Police said she had been stabbed multiple times and Atlanta police Deputy Chief Charles Hampton described the scene as “gruesome.”

Officers are working to retrace the victim’s steps. Hampton said it’s too early to determine a motive. Investigators are offering a $10,000 reward for information.

Mourners left flowers, as well as dog treats, near the park entrance where Janness’ body was found.