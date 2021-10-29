Woman gets life sentence for helping bigamist husband plan 5 killings

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP/WFLA) — An Alabama woman has received a life sentence for helping her husband plan the 2015 killings of his estranged pregnant wife, her unborn child and three others.

Forty-eight-year-old Rhonda Carlson avoided the death penalty in a deal with prosecutors in exchange for testifying against her husband, Christopher Henderson, prior to his trial.

According to AL.com, prosecutors said Henderson was still legally married to Carlson when he married Kristen Smallwood Henderson. Kristen was nine months pregnant when she was killed, and the couple was estranged.

Carlson admitted to helping plan the attack but denied participating in the slayings.

She was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Henderson was convicted in July and sentenced to death earlier this month.

