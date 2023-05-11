Video: Jogger attacked in broad daylight in Hyde Park saved by attorney, son.

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A Cleveland man stabbed and tortured a 60-year-old woman before leaving her on his porch, shoved inside a plastic container, according to an indictment handed up Wednesday.

A Cuyahoga County grand jury indicted Dalontay R. Edmond-Geiger Sr., 31, on felony counts of attempted murder, felonious assault, kidnapping, tampering with evidence and having weapons while under disability.

“I have seen a lot of truly terrible cases over the years, and this one is one of the most horrific I’ve seen,” county Prosecutor Michael O’Malley is quoted in a news release. “Thankfully, law enforcement found her alive, and I am praying for her recovery.”

The attack happened earlier this month, according to the indictment.

That day, Edmond-Geiger drove the 60-year-old woman to his home near West 97th Street and Henley Court in Cleveland, according to the release. There, he assaulted her, stabbed her in the arm, zip-tied her hands and tortured her.

Edmond-Geiger was carrying an AK-47 rifle, despite having been barred from carrying firearms after his 2013 robbery conviction in Allen County, according to the indictment.

Police conducting a welfare check at the man’s residence found the woman inside a small plastic container on the porch, “moaning in pain,” according to the release. She was treated at a hospital.

Edmond-Geiger was arrested at the home. He’s due for arraignment the morning of Monday, May 15.