IOWA (WEHT) – A woman in Iowa is claiming that her father, Donald Dean Studey, was a serial killer. She says he was responsible for the deaths of as many as 70 people over a 30 year period. According to the woman, she allegedly helped her dad dispose of victims at the bottom of a well when she was a child. She claims that most of the victims were female sex workers and transients from Omaha that Studey had abducted and killed.

Authorities say that during their search of the area, cadaver dogs did indicate that there were remains, however the precise location that the dogs indicated has not been released.

“We did bring a couple of cadaver dogs. The cadaver dogs looked in there, or well looked around the area, and they did indicate in the area. [I’m] not going to say it was right over the well or where, but they did indicate in the area,” says Fremont County Sheriff Kevin Aistrope.

According to records obtained by Newsweek, Studey spent time in prison for larceny and drunk driving. Studey died in 2013, but the woman claims that while he was alive, he made his living by smuggling guns and drugs.

The woman’s older sister claims that the allegations against their father are not true.

The FBI is now involved in the case and authorities are to meet next week to discuss how to best continue their search for possible victims.

This is a developing story. We will keep you updated on-air and online with more information.