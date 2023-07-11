SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman was charged after allegedly shooting another woman to death Sunday at a Sarasota-area home, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.

Courtney Lee Wadeck, 44, of Sarasota, was involved in an argument with another woman Sunday night at a home in the area of Beneva Road and Clark Road when she allegedly shot the victim in the chest, deputies said. The woman who was shot was found on the floor unresponsive.

The argument was regarding living conditions, deputies said.

Two witnesses tried to break up the argument multiple times and then heard a gunshot from the living room, according to the sheriff’s office.

The incident report provided by the sheriff’s office indicated that Wadeck and the victim knew each other.

Wadeck was charged with second-degree murder and taken to the Sarasota County Correctional Facility.