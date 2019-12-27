Woman arrested for murder after shooting baby in face on Christmas Eve

MONROE COUNTY, Ala. (WFLA) – Authorities say an Alabama woman fired into a car and shot a 10-month-old baby in the face. The young girl was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

Fox 10 reports Tamika Stallworth is facing a murder charge after the shooting, which took place on County Road 42, northeast of Monroeville on Christmas Eve.

Police said Stallworth fired at a vehicle and one of the bullets struck Jamaya Austin in the face. The child later died.

Stallworth was arrested for murder and booked into jail, where she is being held on a $750,000 bond.

