The girlfriend of a man stabbed and killed in Santa Ana more than 25 years ago was arrested by authorities in Texas and will be charged for the man’s death.

On Tuesday, the Santa Ana Police Department announced the arrest of Jade Benning for the 1996 murder of Christopher Hervey.

On Jan. 4, 1996, Hervey was stabbed multiple times in the apartment he shared with Benning on the 2200 block of N. Broadway Street in Santa Ana.

At the time of his death, his girlfriend told police a Black man forced his way into their apartment and then brutally stabbed Hervey multiple times in the upper torso. Hervey was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after law enforcement arrived on scene.

Neighbors at the time reported hearing a loud argument in the apartment that lasted for about 15 minutes, according to police. Despite neighbors reports, no arrests were made and the case went cold.

In 2001, Benning moved to Las Vegas before moving again to Austin, Texas.

Jade Benning is taken into custody by law enforcement in Austin, Texas on May 3, 2022 (Santa Ana Police Department)

Nearly two decades later in 2020, police got their first break in nearly 20 years when they received an anonymous letter that pointed the finger at Benning as the one responsible for Hervey’s death.

The case was reopened and detectives re-examined evidence, conducted new interviews and ordered new forensic testing. Ultimately, police collected what they believed was enough evidence to justify a warrant for Benning’s arrest.

On Tuesday, around 2:20 p.m. local time, Benning was taken into custody near her Austin home by United States Marshals.

Santa Ana police say they are currently in the process of having her extradited to Orange County to face charges for the murder of Hervey. When she arrives in California, she is expected to be held on a $1 million bail.