Winter Haven man charged after fiery I-4 crash that left 2 dead, 3 seriously hurt

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Winter Haven man is facing several charges for allegedly causing a fiery I-4 crash on Dec. 15, the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said.

Jorge Britton, 34, of Winter Haven, surrendered to FHP Troopers Monday at the Hillsborough County Jail after reports said he crashed his Audi super-car into the back of Toyota Camry at a high rate of speed.

According to previous reports from News Channel 8, the crash sent Britton’s car spinning toward the inside shoulder of the roadway. The Toyota caught fire before it came to a rest on the outside shoulder. Both the driver and the passenger died at the scene.

Photo courtesy of Florida Highway Patrol

Photo courtesy of Florida Highway Patrol

Photo courtesy of Florida Highway Patrol

Photo courtesy of Florida Highway Patrol

Investigators previously said they believed alcohol to be a factor in the crash.

Britton was charged with two counts each of DUI manslaughter, DUI serious injury, and vehicular homicide.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.