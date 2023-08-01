The family of suspect Rex Heuermann say they've been treated like "animals" and have been experiencing "anxiety" in the fallout from his arrest July 13.

(NBC News) — The estranged wife of the Manhattan architect charged in the Gilgo Beach serial killings says her two adult children “cry themselves to sleep” and she has “no answers” for them when they ask about her husband’s arrest.

Asa Ellerup, 59, who has filed for divorce from the suspect, Rex Heuermann, spoke out in an interview with the New York Post on Monday about the turbulent past few weeks she and her children have endured.

Heuermann was arrested July 13, charged with three counts of murder in the deaths of three women, and said to be the prime suspect in the disappearance of a fourth woman. The group of women were known as the “Gilgo Four,” whose discoveries raised fears about a serial killer in the area.

“My children cry themselves to sleep. I mean, they’re not children. They’re grown adults but they’re my children, and my son has developmental disabilities and he cried himself to sleep,” Ellerup told the Post on the trauma from the ordeal. Her son is 33, according to the outlet.

