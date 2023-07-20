(NBC News) — The wife of the New York architect charged with killing three women whose remains were found on a Long Island beach more than a decade ago filed for divorce Wednesday, her lawyer said.

Attorney Robert Macedonio said a summons and a complaint had been filed on behalf of Asa Ellerup in Suffolk County Supreme Court. He declined to comment further.

Authorities have said Ellerup was out of state at the time of the killings and isn’t considered a suspect.

Rex Heuermann, 59, was charged Friday with three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of Melissa Barthelemy, 24; Megan Waterman, 22; and Amber Lynn Costello 27.

