STROUDSBURG, Penn. (WFLA) — The man accused of murdering four University of Idaho students has reportedly left a Pennsylvania jail to be extradited to Idaho.

Law enforcement sources tell NewsNation Bryan Kohberger, 28, left the Monroe County Correctional Facility in Pennsylvania around 6 a.m. ET Wednesday.

Kohberger waived extradition in court on Tuesday, signing paperwork to allow for his transportation back to Idaho to answer to four first-degree murder charges and a felony burglary charge connected to the fatal stabbings of four students: Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20.

Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students, is escorted to an extradition hearing at the Monroe County Courthouse in Stroudsburg, Pa., Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, Pool)

Mike Mancusco of the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office in Pennsylvania said a “quirk” in Idaho law might be the reason Kohberger voluntarily waived extradition.

“Having read [the arrest] documents and the sealed affidavits of probable cause, I definitely believe one of the main reasons the defendant chose to waive extradition and hurry his return back to Idaho was the need to know what was in those documents,” Mancusco said. “So that’s a significant development.”

The waiver of extradition signed by Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger allowing for his transfer to Idaho.

Idaho officials say the probable cause affidavit, which is expected to detail the evidence used to claim a warrant for Kohberger’s arrest, cannot be unsealed and released to the public until Kohberger is in state custody.

In the courtroom Tuesday, Kohberger nodded to his family seated in the front row, according to NewsNation. His mother was seen crying as his sister comforted her.