SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif (KTXL) — Two people were arraigned Friday on hate crime and homicide charges in connection to a shooting at a Tracy gas station earlier this week.

According to San Joaquin County District Attorney Tori Verber Salazar, hate crime charges were filed against Christina Lyn Garner, 42, of Manteca, and Jeremy Wayne Jones, 49, of Stockton, for allegedly murdering Justin Peoples based on his race.

A third defendant, Christopher Dimenco, 58, was arraigned Friday on accessory charges.

“There is no place in our community for this kind of hate,” Salazar said in a press conference Friday. “No one should be a victim of a crime because of their race, ethnicity, nationality, sexual orientation or faith. These types of crimes are reprehensible.”

Salazar and Turlock Police Chief Sekou Millington each expressed their condolences to Peoples’s loved ones on Friday.

Peoples was 30 years old and was a graduate of Edison High School and Delta College. He then went on to join the Navy.

In Friday’s hearing, all three defendants were denied bail and are awaiting trial, Salazar said. They are all scheduled for further arraignment on April 4.

According to Salazar, Jones was recently released from prison on March 1 and was out on parole.

“Racism stops right here,” said the victim’s father Maurice Peoples. “Justice for Justin.”

On Tuesday night around 9 p.m., the Tracy Police Department received multiple calls about a shooting at a Chevron on North Tracy Boulevard, according to a press release from the agency.

Police said one caller reported a man was on the floor of the gas station after being shot in the upper body. When officers arrived, the DA said Justin Peoples was found with one gunshot wound and was stabbed multiple times.

Justin Peoples was transported to the trauma center at San Joaquin General Hospital and was in critical condition at that time, but he later died from his injuries around 11 p.m., police said.

Maurice Peoples said he and his son made plans to have lunch together on March 16 and recalled receiving a text from his son a little before Justin’s death.

“At 10:41, it was a text message ‘It’s all good pops.’ That we’re going to lunch tomorrow,” Maurice Peoples said.

When asked about the interaction between the two parties, Millington said it was brief and the attack on Justin Peoples was “unprovoked” and a “senseless” act of violence.

According to Salazar, Jones had tattoos that are commonly associated with white supremacists’ groups. Prior to their interaction, both parties didn’t know each other, Salazar said.

“Prior to the preliminary hearing, I can’t release much evidence that we have, but I can say I wouldn’t have charged the crime unless I had evidence to prove without a reasonable doubt that it was a hate based crime,” Salazar said.

Salazar said the crime was caught on video at the gas station, and during the police investigation, Millington said Garner and Jones were identified as the suspects who had fled the scene in a getaway vehicle.

Both Garner and Jones were arrested Wednesday morning without incident, Millington said.