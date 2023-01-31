TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A West Palm Beach man pleaded guilty to two counts of bank fraud while applying for Paycheck Protection Program loans in Naples, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida.

USAO said that Al Clint LaRoche, 43, submitted false and fraudulent First Draw and Second Draw PPP loan applications for his Naples-based company, Bornwild, LLC.

Those applications “contained numerous false representations and certifications, including Bornwild’s average monthly payroll, number of employees, and that the loan funds would be used for authorized purposes.”

To qualify for the loans, LaRoche sent in “fake and fictitious quarterly federal tax returns” for Bornwild, which gave false pictures of the business’ quarterly payments to employees. As a result, LaRoche was awarded more than $1 million in PPP funds, deposited in his bank accounts.

Then USAO said LaRoche used the money to buy a Mercedes Benz SUV, jewelry, pay for hotel and travel stays, and buying various retail items, plus withdrawing $350,000 in cash, between April 2020 and April 2021.

LaRoche pleaded guilty on Jan. 30 to two charges of bank fraud. He faces a maximum penalty of 30 years in federal prison for each count. A judge will decide his sentence at a date yet to be determined.