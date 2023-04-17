TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida man is facing a lengthy federal prison sentence after he was found guilty of four counts of distributing, receiving, and possessing child sexual abuse material.

United States Attorney Roger B. Handberg announced that 29-year-old Jesse James Bertetto is facing a minimum mandatory sentence of five years, up to 20 years, in federal prison for each count.

Bertetto, who is also required to register as a sex offender, was indicted on May 10, 2022.

Based on the testimony and evidence presented at trial, in December 2020, Bertetto had allegedly possessed child sexual abuse material on his cellphone, including images and videos of minors under the age of 12.

After looking through his cellphone’s web history, authorities found that Bertetto had searched for child sexual abuse material and visited websites known to law enforcement as frequently containing child sexual abuse material.

Authorities stated that in Jan. 2022, he continued to possess images and videos of children on another cellphone, including young children being sexually abused. According to officials, the 29-year-old also actively traded videos of child sexual abuse material over social media platforms.

United States Attorney Roger B. Handberg said Bertetto’s case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) in Tampa and the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.