Virginia teen accused of killing mother, brother on Valentine’s Day captured

FAUQUIER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The 17-year-old accused of killing his mother and 6-year-old brother on Valentine’s Day, has been arrested, the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office said.

Levianthan ‘Levi’ Norwood was taken into custody in North Carolina Saturday after store employees called in a shoplifter to police.

Deputies said the 2007 Toyota Camry Norwood was reportedly driving was also recovered when he was arrested.

Authorities said Norwood is wanted for two counts of murder. The teen is also accused of shooting his father.

The Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a shooting Friday night in the 12000 block of Elk Run Road in Midland, Virginia. When they arrived a victim of the shooting told officers his son — Levianthan ‘Levi’ Norwood — had shot his wife and 6-year-old child.

During the search residents in the Elk Run neighborhood were advised to bring any pets inside and secure residences. Authorities also asked them to check their security cameras for any sightings of the teen.

Deputies said ‘Levi’ was considered ‘armed and dangerous.

Anyone with more information, should contact the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office at 540-347-3300.

