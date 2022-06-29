(NBC News Channel) — Police in Dearborn, Michigan released surveillance video in hopes of catching a hit-and-run driver who struck two young girls.

The video shows two young sisters holding hands and attempting to cross the street. After a truck passes, they are hit by a person in a white vehicle.

Authorities say the driver stopped for a moment to move the girls off the road. Then he took off.

Officials said he did not call 911.

Both girls were taken to a children’s hospital and are expected to make a full recovery.

Police said the man was driving too fast for a residential street. A temporary license tag appeared on the left corner of the rear window. Police are hoping someone will see the video and identify the driver.