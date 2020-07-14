Video shows looters break in and steal from beauty supply store in Seffner

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help identifying individuals caught on camera looting a beauty supply store in Seffner.

The looting incident occurred at the J-Lo Beauty Supply around 1 a.m. on May 31, the same night riots and looting broke out in Tampa following George Floyd protests.

The video shows a female smashing the glass door open with what appears to be a crowbar. After the glass breaks, 11 people rush in.

Surveillance footage from inside the store shows the individuals rummaging up various items in the store.

The sheriff’s office said the suspects got away with more than $5,000 in merchandise.

If you have any information that could help investigators identify the individuals in the video, you’re urged to contact the sheriff’s office at 813-247-8200.

LATEST STORIES: