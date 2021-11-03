Video shows adults, minors kick and stomp on teen at Halloween party, causing ‘serious physical injury’

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — The Jackson County Sheriff’s office is investigating after a teenager was assaulted at an underage Halloween party early Monday morning.

Deputies said they were called to an unincorporated area of Jackson County near East Colbern Road and Jacob Lane around 2:30 a.m. Investigators said the assault took place during an underage party.

Deputies said the fight started after several adults and teenagers who weren’t invited to the party showed up. At that point, witnesses told investigators that a man attacked a teenager in the street. At one point the teenager is thrown to the ground. Then someone kicks him in the face.

Investigators said the teenager suffered serious injuries.

The sheriff’s office shared video of the assault on Facebook. The video may be disturbing to some who view it.

Deputies believe the teenagers involved are from the Blue Springs area.

If you have any information about the assault, call Detective Cox with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 816-541-8017 Ex. 72231.