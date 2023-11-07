TONTITOWN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — An Arkansas man has been arrested after allegedly imprisoning a five-year-old in a secret compartment in his closet.

John Thompson, 40, of Tontitown, was arrested on Nov. 3 for first-degree false imprisonment, first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor and interfering with child custody.

The Washington County Jail Intake shows that Thompson is also accused of possession of body armor and possession of drug paraphernalia.

John Thompson, 40 (Courtesy of Washington County)

On Nov. 2, Tontitown officers were dispatched to assist DHS in taking custody of a five-year-old.

Officers attempted to make contact with the child’s father, identified at Thompson, at the front door of his parent’s residence. He claimed that he had papers signed by a judge saying that he had custody.

Thompson would not open the front door and repeatedly told police that the child was not there.

More officers arrived and Thompson eventually agreed to show them where the child was and hand them over.

Body camera video shows officers go into a room where they heard banging. Thompson went into the closet and moved some boxes, revealing a board that was nailed to the wall. He removed the board, and the child came out from a space behind it.

The child was placed into DHS custody.

Thompson was booked into the Washington County Detention Center on Nov. 3 and was released on Nov. 5 on a $5,000 bond. He has a hearing on Dec. 4.