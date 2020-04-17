Vandal wanted for spray-painting swastikas on Sarasota temple

Breaking News
(Source: Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office)

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of vandalizing a local Jewish temple.

Surveillance images released Friday show a man spray-painting swastikas onto Temple Emanu-El on McIntosh Road.

The suspect is believed to be a white male in his 20’s or 30’s who is somewhere between 5 feet 10 inches and 6 feet 1 inch tall, clean-shaven, with no visible tattoos. Investigators say he was wearing headphones, a dark baseball cap, a short-sleeved button-up collared shirt, blue jeans, and flip flops when he vandalized the temple.

(Source: Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office)

Authorities are asking anyone with information on teh man to call the sheriff’s office Criminal Investigations Section at 941-861-4900 or 941-861-4928.

