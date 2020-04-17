SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of vandalizing a local Jewish temple.
Surveillance images released Friday show a man spray-painting swastikas onto Temple Emanu-El on McIntosh Road.
The suspect is believed to be a white male in his 20’s or 30’s who is somewhere between 5 feet 10 inches and 6 feet 1 inch tall, clean-shaven, with no visible tattoos. Investigators say he was wearing headphones, a dark baseball cap, a short-sleeved button-up collared shirt, blue jeans, and flip flops when he vandalized the temple.
Authorities are asking anyone with information on teh man to call the sheriff’s office Criminal Investigations Section at 941-861-4900 or 941-861-4928.
LATEST STORIES:
- ‘Heartbreaking’ report shows virus ravaging NY nursing homes
- ‘LIBERATE!’: Trump tweets at Democratic governors of three states to lift coronavirus restrictions
- ‘LIBERATE!’: Trump goads states to lift virus restrictions
- Florida parents, students concerned with Bright Future scholarship requirements amid coronavirus
- Vandal wanted for spray-painting swastikas on Sarasota temple