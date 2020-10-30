Valrico teen siblings arrested for murder after drug deal gone wrong, deputies say

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Two teen siblings are in custody after a man was shot and killed during a drug deal in Valrico, authorities said.

Henry McGall IV, 18, and his 15-year-old sister both face one count of first-degree murder while engaged in a robbery, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the siblings met up with the victim to make a drug deal in the 4000 block of Fontana Place. The victim and McGall’s sister had agreed on a transaction, but instead of following through with it, she tried to rob him.

Deputies said moments later, McGall went up to the driver’s side and fired one shot, hitting the victim.

After the victim was struck by gunfire, he tried to drive to Brandon Regional Hospital. Another person in the car switched seats with the victim and drove the rest the way. They arrived at the hospital around midnight and the man was pronounced dead on arrival.

Deputies responded to the scene of the shooting and canvassed the neighborhood. They were able to identify McGall and his sister as the two suspects. Both were taken into custody without incident.

“Any loss of life is tragic, it’s even worse when it involves two young people who made such a horrible choice,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “I’m thankful that our detectives were able to identify these two individuals and have them under arrest within 24 hours.”

