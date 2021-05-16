Toddler found dead in middle of Texas street; suspect in custody

TAMPA, Fla. (NBC News Channel) — A toddler was found dead Saturday morning in the middle of a Dallas, Texas street, authorities said.

The unidentified boy was discovered with multiple wounds, but officials did not say how he was killed, only that an “edged weapon” was used.

A man was arrested later in the day in connection with the child’s death. His name has not been released.

The FBI’s crime scene unit is assisting the Dallas Police Department’s child abuse and homicide units in their investigation.

