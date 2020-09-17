LIVE NOW /
Toddler believed to have been dropped from moving vehicle dies; woman arrested

Crime

SALINE COUNTY, Ark. (KARK/WFLA)—An Arkansas woman was arrested after a child was found dead on an interstate in Benton on Tuesday.

Whitney Turner-Tyson, 30 of Little Rock, was arrested in connection to the case, KARK reported, citing Saline County Prosecutor Chris Walton. She was booked into the Saline County Jail on a capital murder charge.

According to The Saline Courier, troopers responded to Interstate 30 in Benton Tuesday morning after a motorists reported seeing a toddler being dropped from a moving vehicle.

“The child, believed to be approximately 2-years-old, died after troopers were on the scene and awaiting emergency medical care to arrive,” troopers said in a press release.

Whitney Turner-Tyson. (Source: Saline County Sheriff’s Office)

The prosecutor could not confirm the relationship between Turner-Tyson and the child.

She faces charges of capital murder and endangering the welfare of a minor.

A judge has ordered no bond in the case. A review hearing has been set for November.

