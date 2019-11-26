Police: Largo man takes to social media after shooting, killing roommate

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — A man who was convinced his roommate was going to kill him shot him dead Monday morning in the kitchen of their home, the Largo Police Department said.

According to detectives, Ryan Jacob Avedisian, 38, was living with the victim, who he is unrelated to, at a home on 6th Avenue SE in Largo. Avedisian reportedly told deputies he heard his roommate say, “I’m gonna kill him,” Sunday night. Avedisian told police there were multiple attempts by the victim to poison his food.

According to the police department, Avedisian said after hearing what he heard, he knew he had to stay up all night and kill his roommate.

On the morning of the shooting, Avedisian said he heard his roommate walk into the kitchen and open the refrigerator. This is when Avedisian entered the kitchen armed with his loaded handgun and pointed it at his roommate who was standing by the fridge holding a drink.

Detectives said Avedisian fired the gun multiple times, killing his roommate.

The arrest report says Avedisian then opened his phone and made a social media post stating, “Threat neutralized. 911 en route.”

Avedisian then called 911 to report that he shot and killed his roommate. He was arrested and charged with first degree murder.

