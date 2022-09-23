(NBC News) — Authorities in Georgia said Wednesday there’s no evidence suggesting a missing Georgia mother who was found dead this month had been kidnapped — despite a chilling text message to her daughter indicating that she was possibly being held against her will.

Investigators have also found no evidence linking the death of Deborrah Collier, 59, to suicide, the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Collier’s partly burned naked body was found Sept. 11 in the woods off the side of a road in north Georgia, roughly an hour from her home in Athens, an incident report shows.

Collier’s last known communication was a text message to her daughter saying: “They won’t let me go, there is a key to the house underneath a flower pot,” according to the report.

