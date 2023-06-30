LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It was an emotional day in court as 17-year-old Jonathan Martinez Garcia learned his fate, in the attack of an El Dorado High School teacher last April.

Judge Kathleen Delaney, sentenced Martinez Garcia to a minimum of 16 to 40 years behind bars.

Gruesome new details were also revealed about the multiple methods Martinez Garcia used to attempt to kill his teacher.

“Sade remembers him saying why won’t you die,” prosecutors said to the court.

Those are the words Martinez Garcia kept asking his teacher Sade, as he continued his violent attack on her.

It was after school on April 7th, 2022 when the then 16-year-old Jonathan Martinez Garcia went to his teacher Sade’s room to discuss grades.

Prosecutors said Martinez Garcia waited for Sade’s back to be turned when he started strangling her and raping her, he then cut her wrists and then trapped her under heavy bookshelves.

“I’m sorry and I regret the things I have done,” Martinez Garcia said. “I will tell myself I have no one to blame but myself.”

His attorney Tyler Gaston blamed the meds Martinez Garcia was on.

“He was no history of anything but being a perfect loving kid,” Gaston said.

Gaston said Martinez Garcia was having hallucinations and night terrors after taking a drug called Montelukast to help with his asthma.

“Jonathan did something bad to someone so we as a society need to do something bad to him, that’s not justice,” Gaston said.

The courtroom was packed with people who spoke on Sade’s behalf.

Then we heard from Sade herself who recalled the attack.

“I woke up in a different spot each time,” Sade said. “He beat my body so badly that I couldn’t fight.”

“It only makes sense that he should be in prison for as long as possible,” Sade said.

Judge Kathleen Delaney said the attack on educators is unacceptable

“It is the most heinous type of crime there could be,” Judge Delaney said.