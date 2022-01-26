Teen who lured man to park arrested for murder in botched ransom plot

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police have arrested a second suspect in connection with a botched scheme that ended with a man’s murder.

Police say they’ve arrested 18-year-old Anna Bella Dukes. Dukes allegedly used social media to lure the victim’s brother to a park in Feb. 2020 and kidnap him with the help of her boyfriend, Adrian Avila, 17.

Police say, Dukes, Avila and two other suspects, held the man at gunpoint and demanded cash, jewelry and a gun. They drove to his home near 98th and Tower and asked the man’s brother 24-year-old Elias Otero, to give them cash or they would kill him. Otero threatened to shoot them, then Avila opened fire, killing Otero, police said.

Avila turned himself in last month. Dukes is charged with an open count of murder and kidnapping.