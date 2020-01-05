Teen shot in church parking lot in Plant City

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — A teenager is in critical condition after being shot in a church parking lot Saturday night in Plant City, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said.

Around 8 p.m., deputies responded to 5100 Horton Road where they found two teenagers– one with a gunshot wound.

The teens told deputies a white van passed by them in the dark parking lot and began firing gunshots, striking one of them in the upper body.

The boy was transported to Lakeland Regional Hospital where he is in critical, but stable, condition.

Detectives are conducting interviews and working to verify the victim’s statement.

Anyone with information on this incident should call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200 or Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477).

