TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An Ohio teacher is in hot water after her sex tape was sent to some 200 students at her high school, Cleveland.com reported.

The teacher works at Ginn Academy, an all-boys’ public high school located in Cleveland.

According to the newspaper, the video was stored on the teacher’s phone and shared with students who have iPhones via AirDrop, a feature that lets users share and receive photos wirelessly. It’s unclear exactly what was shown.

The principal filed a police report and Cleveland Police Sex Crimes Unit detectives began investigating, local news station WKYC reported.

According to the report, the teacher admitted to having the video on her personal phone, but said she was not the one to share it. She is not currently considered a suspect, according to the news outlets.

“If somebody were to have access to an unattended phone, its fairly easy to capture someone’s passcode,” Alex Hamerstone, a cybersecurity expert told WKYC. “If someone has bad intentions, the first thing they’ll do when they get access to your phone is look through your pictures, look to see if you have a private folder and see what’s in there, or look at text messages and try to find something inappropriate.”

A Cleveland Metropolitan School District spokesman said the teacher was suspended and will not work with students until the investigation is over.