Tampa Premium Outlets shut down after jewelry store robbery

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pasco Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who allegedly robbed a jewelry store at the Tampa Premium Outlets in Wesley Chapel Sunday.

The outlets will reportedly be closed for about an hour while detectives investigate the robbery at the Helzberg Diamond store.

The sheriff’s Office said they are looking for a man 5 feet, 9 inches tall wearing all black. He reportedly took off driving a gray or silver two-door Cadillac with an FSU border around the license plate.

No shots were fired nor were any firearms seen on the suspect, the sheriff’s office said.

If anyone has seen a vehicle matching this description, please contact 727-847-8102, option 7.

