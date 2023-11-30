TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa police are seeking help in identifying a man who was caught on video using a credit card after allegedly stealing it from the victim’s mailbox.

According to the Tampa Police Department, the suspect is a bald man with facial hair.

To avoid becoming a victim of a similar crime, TPD encourages the community to carefully monitor their credit and debit card transactions.

Residents can also register for “Informed Delivery” through the post office, which allows individuals to preview their mail the day before it’s dropped off.

Anyone with information that could assist detectives is asked to call Tampa Police at 813-231-6130 or submit an anonymous tip by contacting Crime Stoppers at 800-873-TIPS (8477) or TIP411.