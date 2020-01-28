Tampa police need help identifying suspect in machete attack

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding the suspect in a machete attack in Tampa.

The attack happened in the area of 40th Street and Busch Boulevard, according to police.

Police say the suspect followed the victim to his home after he refused to give him money and an altercation occurred in the parking lot.

During the altercation, the victim hit the suspect with the top of a golf club. The suspect then retaliated by hitting the victim several times on his head and hands with a machete.

Police say the victim was taken to Tampa General Hospital by ambulance, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police released surveillance video showing the suspect driving a silver or gray four-door Toyota with dark tinted windows.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477).

