TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)—Police in Tampa are investigating the robbery of an ATM at a Chase Bank on Dale Mabry Highway.

Officers were called to a drive-through ATM at the Chase on 1322 S. Dale Mabry early Friday morning. It appears the culprit(s) used a hammer to open the ATM and obtain cash.

The investigation is still in the early stages. Further information was not immediately available.